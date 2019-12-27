Salman Khan Birthday Gift Special: Sister Arpita Delivers Baby Girl Ayat Sharma

Salman Khan's 54th birthday just got bigger after his sister Arpita Sharma delivered a baby girl at a private hospital in Mumbai. Among those spotted outside the hospital were her husband Aayush, Salman's mother Helen and other close family members of the couple.

Aayush Sharma who debuted in Love Yatri shared the news with fans on his Instagram page. In a card posted on his Instagram account, Aayush and Arpita thanked fans for their unconditional support and even said that they had named their little princess Ayat Sharma.

Salman just rang in his 54th birthday and now this news has doubled his joy.

Arpita and Aayush got married in a star-studded ceremony at the famed Taj Falaknuma palace hotel on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The couple is proud parents of a baby boy Ahil Sharma, who's adored and pampered by every member of the Khan and Sharma family.