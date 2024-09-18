Salman Khan Issues Warning Against False USA Concert Promotions

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently issued a firm warning to his fans regarding false claims about his supposed concerts and appearances in the United States next year. Taking to Instagram, the beloved actor, also known as Bhaijaan, clarified that neither he nor any of his affiliated companies have planned any events in 2024, urging fans to be cautious of misleading information.

In a strongly worded statement, Salman Khan's team addressed the ongoing rumors:

"This is to inform that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts or appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr. Khan will be performing are completely false."

The 58-year-old actor's team further warned fans to stay vigilant against fraudsters and refrain from trusting any unauthorized promotions:

"Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr. Salman Khan’s name for fraudulent purposes."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_-31GoTAX5/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a4f55b87-5b49-474c-ad65-d1253a76336f





By addressing the issue, Khan has not only protected his fanbase but also sent a strong message to those attempting to profit from such fraudulent schemes.



This is not the first time a celebrity has had to clarify fake concert promotions. Earlier, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh faced a similar situation when fraudulent groups falsely advertised his concerts. Like Salman, Diljit took to social media to alert his fans and prevent them from falling prey to these scams.

Currently, Salman Khan is focused on his next big project, ‘Sikandar,’ after the release of ‘Tiger 3.’ His note to fans serves as a timely reminder to be cautious of unofficial announcements and to always verify information before engaging with promotional content online.