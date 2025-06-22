Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Sameera Reddy reveals how she fights her fears every day
Actress Sameera Reddy, known for her inspiring presence on social media, opened up about her personal journey with fear and healing on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.
Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy, known for her inspiring presence on social media, opened up about her personal journey with fear and healing on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.
In a heartfelt note, she shared how yoga has become a grounding force in her life, helping her face her fears, embrace her emotions, and find inner peace every single day. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself doing Yoga and reflected on the transformative role yoga has played in her life. In an emotional note, the actress expressed how yoga has helped her find balance, strength, and inner peace through life’s challenges.
Sameera wrote, “Every day I fight my fears & you bring me balance. You give me hope & strength. Dear Yoga, you make me corner my mind and deal with what I feel. You hear my thoughts, you make me trust my feelings .. you listen to me when I can’t talk to anyone else but myself. You cut the noise. You let me find my answers.”
“Which in turns heals my soul and my body. It’s all connected. The head heart and the practice. I’m always in grace. #internationaldayofyoga thank you to my teachers @yogabypramila @pleasuringthesenses Yoga for One Earth, One Health- 21st JUNE 2025 #grateful.”
Reddy also added Jackie Shroff’s trending dialogue "Saans le lamba” as background score for the video.
The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress has been documenting her transformation journey through posts on social media. She often shares videos from her workout sessions, giving a glimpse into her fitness routine and personal growth.
On the professional front, 46-year-old Reddy was last seen in the 2013 action film “Varadhanayaka,” helmed by director Ayyappa P. Sharma. The film also starred Sudeepa, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and Nikesha Patel in prominent roles.
Over the years, Sameera has carved a niche for herself with memorable performances in films such as “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya,” “Race,” and “Musafir.”