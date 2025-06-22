Sameera Reddy reveals how she fights her fears every day

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy, known for her inspiring presence on social media, opened up about her personal journey with fear and healing on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

In a heartfelt note, she shared how yoga has become a grounding force in her life, helping her face her fears, embrace her emotions, and find inner peace every single day. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself doing Yoga and reflected on the transformative role yoga has played in her life. In an emotional note, the actress expressed how yoga has helped her find balance, strength, and inner peace through life’s challenges.

Sameera wrote, “Every day I fight my fears & you bring me balance. You give me hope & strength. Dear Yoga, you make me corner my mind and deal with what I feel. You hear my thoughts, you make me trust my feelings .. you listen to me when I can’t talk to anyone else but myself. You cut the noise. You let me find my answers.”

“Which in turns heals my soul and my body. It’s all connected. The head heart and the practice. I’m always in grace. #internationaldayofyoga thank you to my teachers @yogabypramila @pleasuringthesenses Yoga for One Earth, One Health- 21st JUNE 2025 #grateful.”

Reddy also added Jackie Shroff’s trending dialogue "Saans le lamba” as background score for the video.

The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress has been documenting her transformation journey through posts on social media. She often shares videos from her workout sessions, giving a glimpse into her fitness routine and personal growth.

On the professional front, 46-year-old Reddy was last seen in the 2013 action film “Varadhanayaka,” helmed by director Ayyappa P. Sharma. The film also starred Sudeepa, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and Nikesha Patel in prominent roles.

Over the years, Sameera has carved a niche for herself with memorable performances in films such as “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya,” “Race,” and “Musafir.”