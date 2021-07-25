Samir Jaura shares fitness secrets of Farhan Akhtar

Samir Jaura is a fitness coach who has been in the industry for the longest time now. He has recently trained actor- producer Farhan Akhtar for "Toofan". He is also Farhan Akhtar's personal trainer. He has also trained Mahesh Babu for Spyder, Ram charan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kappor, Priyanka Nick Jonas for Mary Kom and the list goes on.

While giving us some insights about the number of days required by him to train Farhan for specific looks, Samir says, "For the first transformation, we worked for four months (the prep time) before the film starts. Farhan has three transformations in the film so yes, it was a challenging task. Farhan had physical training for about five to six hours per day, split into two sessions.

In the morning, he had his boxing lessons for two hours. Then in his schedule was his physiotherapist who did his treatments because he shouldn't get injured otherwise he would require a rest and couldn't train. In the evening, he used to work with me for his strength training class for two hours. I intentionally tried to keep my classes as late as I could so that he gets enough rest throughout the day."

Adding to the same, he says, "Learning boxing was a tough part as he had to start from scratch. If I would talk about Bhaag Mulkha Bhaag, then it was running which anybody at some point of time would have done,which doesn't mean it was easy. But here in Toofan he had to start from scratch, as he had never done boxing. At the end, Farhan's dedication levels helped to achieve this feat and he is looking like a boxer in the film." Lastly, he concludes by saying, "The training was very intense and learning boxing at the same time was very hectic. I hope all the hard work put in the training is all worth it in the end and the audience appreciates it."