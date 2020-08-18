Sanjay Dutt to start his chemotherapy sessions in Mumbai

Bollywood: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer recently. The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to the shortness of breath. That is when he came to know about cancer. From the past few days, it is being reported that Sanju will move to the USA for further treatment. It is now being reported that he will start his chemotherapy sessions in Mumbai.

According to the sources, Sanju will start his chemotherapy sessions in Lilavati Hospital. We are not sure when he will go to the US. Even his family remains silent on his health updates. Meanwhile, all fans and industry celebrities are praying for the speedy recovery of the Sadak actor.

Sanjay has a series of films lined up for the release. His movies Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India will release soon. He is yet to finish his works for KGF Chapter:2, directed by Prashanth Neel.