Sara Ali Khan Enjoys The Monsoon Rain And Tags The Pics‘Calm Before The Strom’

The monsoon rains in Mumbai has made our dear Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan dream about her vacation. As the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic has made all of us sit at home, there are no vacations or outings… Even all the actors are taking the unwanted break and are away from their shootings.

Well, most of them are staying close to their fans through social media and are sharing their updates. Off late, Sara Ali Khan also dropped a few candid pics and made us go awe… She was seen happily enjoying in the pool…

Sara is seen enjoying the monsoon rains happily in her pool… She is seen sitting on the pool unicorn sporting in a two-piece neon green swim wear. Thoroughly enjoying the monsoon droplets, Sara brought out her inner poet… She turned poetic and wrote, "The calm before the storm... ☔️🤷‍♀️



Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form 🦄 😈

Weather will change, rain will transform 🌧 🌞 🌈

We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform 🔮💟☮️"

She captioned the images 'Calm Before The Strom' and made us go awe…

As it was Raksha Bandhan yesterday, Sara shared a funny video where Ibrahim was seen teasing Sara in the pool… Both brother and sister had a fun time in the pool and Sara was seen sitting on the same unicorn but Ibrahim finally made her fall from it.

She said that he is always got my back and wished him 'Happy Rakhi'…

