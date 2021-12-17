Sara Ali Khan Says, ‘One Shouldn’t Take Success Or Failure Seriously'

Bollywood's ace actress Sara Ali Khan is in the best phase of her career. She will next be seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re movie which also has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. She made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath movie and then she slowly made her name in Bollywood with a few blockbusters. Well, she recently spoke about her career and the Atrangi Re movie. Actually she started the shooting for this movie exactly after the failure of the Love Aaj Kal movie.

She started off by saying, "I started shooting for Atrangi Re exactly two weeks after the release of Love Aaj Kal. It was my first failure, and it was a formative period for me. Aanand sir was there to give me confidence. He helped me rebuild at what was probably the lowest point of my life till then".

Sara also informed that she instantly said yes for the movie, "I heard the story in four sentences and I was like, I have to do it. After reading the script, I was desperate".

She also added, "Aanand sir trusted me when no one else did. So, I can't question his decision. Hotstar has great viewership, thanks to the IPL, and I am sure, more people will get to see my work in this film."

Sharing her work experience with Akshay Kumar, she said, "He is a riot of energy. More than that, he is humble. I was super scared before meeting him and used to be on the sets an hour before my call time. But then, it took less than five minutes to break the ice. Everyone on sets was so electrified to see his energy."

When asked did pandemic changed her script selection process, she said, "No it hasn't" and added, "I am very instinctive when it comes to picking up scripts. It has to be something that gets me excited. A film is not just a script that you read, there are 1000 hours that you invest in making a two-hour film. So, you need that energy and excitement on every single day."

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Uttekar's untitled movie which has Vicky Kaushal as the lead actor. She also signed Gaslight which has Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the prominent roles.