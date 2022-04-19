Shah Rukh Announces His Next Project ‘Dunki’ With Rajkummar Hirani

It's a great day for all the fans of Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan… After a long time, he announced his new project and that too with the great filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani who is known for his films like PK, 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai MBBS. Well, the title of the movie is also a different one being 'Dunki'… Yes! Shah Rukh shared this happy news by dropping the announcement video and motion title poster on social media…

Shah Rukh took to his Twitter and shared a funny announcement video and revealed details of his new movie… Take a look!

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

This post reads, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 https://bit.ly/DunkiAnnouncement".

.@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya 😄 Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23https://t.co/zb8463stsi @taapsee @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOfficial — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) April 19, 2022

Coming to the director Rajkumar Hirani, he wrote, "@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya. Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23 https://bit.ly/DunkiAnnouncement @taapsee @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOfficial".

As Bollywood's most-busiest actress Taapsee is the lead lady of the movie, she also shared this good news with all her fans…

This post reads, "Finally, it's happening! I feel overwhelmed to announce my upcoming film with @iamsrk & @RajkumarHirani. See you in cinemas on 22.12.23. https://bit.ly/DunkiAnnouncement @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOffical".

Going with the announcement video, it showcased SRK getting impressed looking at the posters of PK, Sanju, 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS movies. He asks Rajkumar to make a film with him and so, the ace director announces their new project Dunki showcasing the motion poster of it which has a few people walking in the dessert! It is all awesome.

Speaking about the movie, Rajkumar Hirani said, "Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have 'Dunki' mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

Shah Rukh Khan doled out, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with 'Dunki'. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

Finally, Taapsee Pannu said, "I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It's my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire."

Dunki movie is being helmed by Rajkummar Hirani and has Taapsee and Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actors. It is being produced by Gauri Khan and Rajkumar under their home banners Red Chilli Entertainments and RHF Films. The shooting of this movie is already commenced this month itself and the second schedule will be shot in Punjab soon!

Along with the announcement video, the makers also revealed the release date… So, Dunki will hit the big screens on 22nd December, 2023!