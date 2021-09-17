Shah Rukh Khan's next titled 'Lion?'

B-Town actor Shah Rukh Khan has teamed up with Tamil director Atlee and the film recentlty wrapped up its first schedule, the works for the second are underway too. Amidst this, the title reports of the film have made it to the headlines.

The makers of SRK and Atlee have shot the first schedule at Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro in Pune and for the shooting purpose the makers approached the local authorities for permission.

This application letter was shared on social media and the title of the film is mentioned in it. The film is titled 'LION' and since Thursday morning the word 'LION' is trending on social media. Touted to be an action packed entertainer, rumours have it that SRK is playing dual roles in the film but the team is not responding to the rumours. Nayanatara is playing the female lead and this is her big Bollywood debut while Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover are part of the supporting cast.