Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Advance Bookings Open with New Exciting Clip - Don't Miss It!

Shah Rukh Khan announced on Friday that advance bookings for his upcoming film 'Pathaan' are now open. The actor shared a new promotional video featuring co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, dressed in stealth suits and performing action-packed scenes. Khan also invited audiences to come see the film on January 25th. The spy-thriller, which marks his return to the silver screen after a 4-year hiatus, has already sold over 100,000 tickets within 12 hours of the announcement.

Reports suggest that the film could have one of the biggest openings in box office history. The film will have a wide release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and will also be available in premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX, and ICE. The film also stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo and is the fourth film of the YRF Spy Universe franchise which also features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'WAR' franchise.