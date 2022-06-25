Shah Rukh Khan’s Raw And Rugged First Look Poster From Pathaan Is Out

Bollywood's king Khan SRK has completed 30 long years in the film industry and thus, it's a great day for all his fans. So, on this special occasion, he treated all his fans by unveiling the first look motion poster from his upcoming movie Pathaan… It's been a couple of years audience witnessed on the big screens so, now he will be back with a bang. Already he announced his next two projects Dunki and Jawan and also turned into a busy bee with tight schedules.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the first look motion poster of Pathaan movie on his Twitter page and showcased his rough look… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here's to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand @yrf".

Even the makers dropped the poster and wrote, "30 glorious years. One name loved by all. Presenting Shah Rukh Khan in & as #Pathaan

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Taran Adarsh also shared the poster and wrote, "SRK COMPLETES 30 YEARS, YRF UNVEILS 'PATHAAN' GLIMPSE... As #SRK completes 30 glorious years in cinema today, here's presenting #SRK in and as #Pathaan... Jaldi milte hain, in *cinemas* 25 Jan 2023 in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #RepublicDay weekend".

Going with the poster, he looked rough and rugged with blood on his face and it seems to be an action sequence as he is seen holding a rifle and posed from his back with the background of a dark room!

Siddharth Anand spoke about SRK's look and said, "He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India. When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don't think we will disappoint on that promise with Pathaan."

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. As of now the shooting is completed and the post-production works are going on.

SRK is also part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan movie. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. So, 2023 is a big year for Shah Rukh as his two big movies will be released on the big screens with a gap of 5-6 months!