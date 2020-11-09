Shahid Kapoor gears up for morning ride

Bollywood: Gearing up for a morning ride on his motorbike, actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday treated fans to a stunning picture as he channelled his morning mood.

The 'Kabir Singh' star posted a stunning picture on Instagram in which he channelled his morning mood while he heads for a bike ride.

In the picture, the 'Jab We Met' star can be seen all geared up for his morning ride with his cool bike. Kapoor is seen wearing a leather jacket pairing it with a pair of cool pants and shoes. Showing off his long hair, Shahid looks absolutely handsome in the picture. Sharing the picture with his fans, he wrote, "#morningride." He shared another picture on the photo-sharing platform, in which he is seen effortlessly posing for the camera while seated on the bike, holding a helmet.

The actor also gave a glimpse of his cool bike on his Instagram story. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Aaj ka vibe..." The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

On Saturday, the 'Jab We Met' star prepped for his upcoming sports-drama 'Jersey' and treated his fans to a stunning picture from the cricket field. 'Jersey' is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together. Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.