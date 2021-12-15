Shahid Kapoor Pens Down A Sweet Note Expressing His Excitement Ahead Of The Jersey Release

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor's Jersey movie will be released on the last day of this year! He is all excited to witness the movie on the big screens and also shared the same through his Instagram post… Shahid is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer in this remake sports drama.





































































This image reads, "Drives. They always remind me of the days gone by. Of the journey of life. Of how vast this creation is and how small we are. Kids sleeping in my lap. The wife is on a zoom call. Very busy person. "#Jersey is on my mind. And in my heart. And it has a part of my soul. Can't wait for 31st. Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was a part of the journey. Seeing the last 2 years and how they have gone by. Every moment we are healthy and happy and surrounded by those we love is a blessing. Keep it real. Make it count. And see you all very soon. The Jersey storm is about to commence with promotions kicking off in the coming week."

Well, earlier the Shahid Kapoor also released the beautiful single "Baliye Re…" from the movie and treated all his fans…

The song showcases all the romantic moments of the lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Even it also showcases the rude attitude of this young cricketer and makes us witness his class play in the ground!

Sharing this song, he also wrote, "This one wants to make me move. Super groovy. Presenting the next song of our film #BaliyeRe . #Jersey, in theatres 31st December 2021!"

Mrunal Thakur also shared the song on her Instagram page and wrote, "Let there be nothing between you and love! Presenting our next song #BaliyeRe from #Jersey in theatres 31st December 2021".

Speaking about the movie, it is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

Jersey will hit the big screens on the last day of the year i.e on 31st December 2021!