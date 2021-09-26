Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Will Hit The Theatres At The End Of 2021…

It started off with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, then it continued with Ranveer Singh's 83. Next in the line was Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap, Heropanti 2 and Bachchan Pandey. Even the release dates of May Day and Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 are also announced and now it the time for Shahid Kapoor's Jersey! This movie will hit the big screens on the last day of the year 2021 i.e on 31st December!



Shahid Kapoor shared a new pic from the movie and announced the release date of this remake film!

In this pic, he is seen in a cricketer avatar holding the bat! He also wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres 31st December 2021".

Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in the important roles. This movie is being produced by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake and Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani… He will be seen as a cricketer. A movie that is filled with complete emotions and stroke play, made the audience to love it to the core. It is a story of a middle-aged person who was once a cricketer but left his profession due to some personal issues. But later he had to revive his career for his son and eventually loses his life playing cricket.

Well, Shahid Kapoor is now busy with Raj and DK's web show which features glam doll Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. There are speculations that another Tollywood actress Regina Cassandra is also essaying a prominent character in this web series!