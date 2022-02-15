Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Will Hit The Theatres On This Date

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan's latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date is pushed to August, 2022 as the shooting of that movie is yet to be completed. It was scheduled to release this April… Now, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has zeroed in the same date as Laal Singh Chaddha is postponed! The makers dropped an official announcement and treated all the fans of Shahid Kapoor…

Even Shahid also announced this good news through his Twitter page… Take a look!

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

This post reads, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres."

Even Taran also confirmed the news by sharing the poster of Shahid Kapoor…

He wrote, "'JERSEY' NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED: 14 APRIL... #Jersey - starring #ShahidKapoor and #MrunalThakur - to release in cinemas on 14 April 2022... Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri."

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

The plot deals with how a middle-aged cricketer who left the game due to some personal reasons is back to the ground for the sake of his son at the age of 36. He shows off his mark even at this age in the ground and proves his mettle with his stroke play!

Jersey was scheduled to release on 31st December 2021 but due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, it was postponed. Now, the new release date is 14th April, 2022. This means, Jersey will lock horns with Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 movie.