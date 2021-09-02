Shahrukh Khan in search of Tollywood beauties?

Despite being the first-ever Superstar to create some bigger movies that audiences enjoyed big-time, King Khan Shahrukh lost his glory delivering some back to back disasters. He's now having hope on two of his upcoming films, "Pathan" being directed by Siddharth Anand and the untitled film he signed with Tamil sensation Atlee are going to put him back on the winning track.



The latest buzz on film with Atlee is that Shahrukh is on the lookout for a Tollywood starlet to play the heroine role. Though names like Nayantara and Samantha are heard in this connection, nothing has been confirmed so far.

Shahrukh's feeling is that his name is enough for the Hindi version to get a huge buzz, but to make this a direct release in Telugu and Tamil, he needs a local face too.

While Atlee could pull audiences strongly in the Tamil sector, all they need is someone to do the same in Telugu states. For that reason, they are excited to bring a Tollywood star on board for the movie. The official nwws on the same is yet to be confirmed by the film circles.