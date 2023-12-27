Sharmila Tagore reveals that she wasn’t the first choice for ‘Aradhana’

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore revealed on 'Koffee with Karan' that she was not the initial choice for the role of 'Vandana' in the 1969 movie 'Aradhana.'

Directed by Shakti Samanta and starring Sharmila and Rajesh Khanna, 'Aradhana' became a classic, and Sharmila's portrayal of Vandana remains iconic. During the show, Sharmila shared that Shakti Samanta initially considered someone else for the role, feeling she was too young for it.

However, Sharmila fought for the role, and with the support of Sachin Bhowmick, the screenplay writer, she successfully secured the part. Despite concerns about her age, Sharmila's performance in 'Aradhana' became a defining moment in her career.