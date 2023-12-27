Live
- IND v SA: Dean Elgar’s strong century puts South Africa in commanding position
- ISRO technology to tighten surveillance at Gangasagar Mela in Bengal
- Dozen gas cylinders explode after fire in Pune, no casualties
- Another Leopard Sighting Raises Concerns on Outskirts Forest Department Alerted
- Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi re-arrested in May violence case
- ‘Karimnagar Most Wanted’ Web series: Mafia theme subject with local flavour
- After resounding victory in Assembly, MP BJP gets ready for Lok Sabha elections
- Kannada activists remove English signboards in B'luru; seek prominence of local language
- After CPI(M), Mamata likely to skip Ram Temple inauguration on Jan 22
- AI can help predict influence of microplastics on soil properties
Sharmila Tagore reveals that she wasn’t the first choice for ‘Aradhana’
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore revealed on 'Koffee with Karan' that she was not the initial choice for the role of 'Vandana' in the 1969 movie 'Aradhana.'
Directed by Shakti Samanta and starring Sharmila and Rajesh Khanna, 'Aradhana' became a classic, and Sharmila's portrayal of Vandana remains iconic. During the show, Sharmila shared that Shakti Samanta initially considered someone else for the role, feeling she was too young for it.
However, Sharmila fought for the role, and with the support of Sachin Bhowmick, the screenplay writer, she successfully secured the part. Despite concerns about her age, Sharmila's performance in 'Aradhana' became a defining moment in her career.
