Sharmila Tagore: Saif was not a brat, but caused anxiety all around

Mumbai: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore took a stroll down the memory lane and shared an anecdote about her son Saif Ali Khan, when he accidentally broke a glass door in his childhood. The 'Amar Prem' actress said that Saif was not a brat, but he would cause anxiety all around.

The mother-son duo, Sharmila and Saif appeared on the new episode of the show 'Koffee with Karan'. The 79-year-old actress shared a funny childhood story during their chat with filmmaker and host of the show Karan Johar.

Curious as always, KJo asked: "I've heard, Saif, the most hilarious story about your upbringing."

"That's why we're here. I mean, to share embarrassing stories," quipped Saif.

Adding on, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director said: "I mean, those are not embarrassing, they are just very entertaining. Sharmila Ji, apparently, he was like the brat of all brats. So we won't talk about how you went right into the window. And you kind of shaped the window with your body shape because of the glass falling."

Narrating the story, Sharmila said: "I wouldn't say he was a brat but he would cause anxiety all around. You never knew what he was up to. Breaking the glass happened accidentally because they were playing."

"So, there was this glass door, I was on the other side of the corridor and he came through, I could see the glass shards falling around him. And I knew I couldn't get there on time to see and do anything heroic. And it was just falling and missing him," added the 'Mausam' actress.

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor laughingly added: "It was like Amar Chitra Katha, gifted kids, glass everywhere unscathed."

'Koffee with Karan 8' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.