Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill And Siddharth Nigam Joined The Cast Of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'…

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all busy with the shooting of Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali movie. Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie. Being Salman Khan's most-awaited movie, the makers and the director Farhad are all set to make it on a grand scale. So, they roped in the talented young cast to the movie. Off late, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav joined the cast of this movie. Well, the shooting of this movie began in this month itself and a few action sequences are shot!



According to the sources, "Salman, Farhad and the entire team were on the lookout for actors with some comic timing and after extensive search have zeroed in on Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav to play the three brothers. The trio will join Salman at a set in Mumbai today".

They also said, "It's a fresh cast that the team has roped in. The prolonged ensemble of the film consists of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav and Siddharth Nigam. More names are being added to the cast and an announcement with the title will be made this week by the makers".

Even the director Farhad also spoke to the media and revealed many things about the movie…

He started off by clearing the air on many rumours around the movie… "Everyone is writing their own version about the film, but we have not made any official announcement. The media is either reading my mind or just doing some sort of prediction. I truly believe, silence is golden. I believe, 'Toofan Ke Pehele Khamoshi Hoti Hai… And Yeh Woh Khamoshi Ka Pal Hai,'".

He also said, "We will speak about the film and release all our assets at the right time. We are working very hard every day and I don't want to get into the zone of praising myself or my team or the film. Let the audience decide and pass a judgement when we release the film in cinema hall by year end. We are working very hard".

This movie is being directed by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the movie under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainments. According to the sources, even Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh is roped in to play an important role in this movie.