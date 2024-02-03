Shilpa Shetty expresses delight at still being loved

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who dominated the big screen in the 1990s, is now making her mark in the OTT space with projects like 'Sukhi' and 'Indian Police Force.' Reflecting on her continued success, Shilpa expresses delight at still being loved and relevant. She sees it as a significant compliment that she can reinvent herself and surprise audiences through various platforms.

Praising the OTT scene, Shilpa acknowledges its role in creating new stars and showcasing diverse talents. She cites examples like Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, noting how the platform has given them wider recognition. The actress highlights the global reach of OTT platforms, emphasizing their ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

Shilpa Shetty's recent venture includes Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force,' an action-thriller set in the cop universe. The series, which also features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, showcases Shilpa's continued versatility as an actor across different mediums.