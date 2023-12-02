Shivangi Verma: Natural to experience moments of doubt when it comes to heart

Actress Shivangi Verma, who has been a part of TV shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Reporters' and 'Bhootu', said when it comes to choosing your life partner, it’s natural to be confused. The actress said at times one may need to meet and spend time with many people in order to choose.



“It's not uncommon to meet and spend time with different individuals while figuring out what you truly want. We explore various connections to understand ourselves better. It's all part of the journey to finding genuine compatibility,” she said.

Shivangi said: "Absolutely, confusion and uncertainty are universal emotions. In real life, it's natural to experience moments of doubt or confusion when it comes to matters of the heart. It's essential to give oneself the time and space to navigate through these feelings."

Ask her what are her parameters to find the perfect partner, the actress said, adding: "Compatibility, shared values, and mutual respect are vital parameters. It requires self-awareness and understanding of what one truly desires in a relationship. It's about aligning with someone who complements your journey, both personally and professionally.”

Talking about dating within the industry, Shivangi added: “It can be beneficial as both partners understand the demands and challenges of the profession. However, it's crucial to strike a balance and maintain individual identities. Challenges may arise, but with effective communication and mutual support, a relationship between actors can thrive.”