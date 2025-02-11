Shraddha Kapoor sets social media on fire

Shraddha Kapoor is making headlines once again! Fresh off the massive success of Stree 2, which raked in an impressive ₹700 crore at the box office, the actress is now rumored to feature in a special song in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. While fans eagerly await official confirmation, Shraddha has already set social media on fire with her latest cover shoot for a magazine.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star turned heads with a bold and glamorous photoshoot, showcasing her confident persona. She graced the cover in a striking blazer look, paired with high boots and stockings, exuding effortless elegance. Another look featured her in a chic fur top, proving yet again that she is a true fashion icon.

Magazine highlighted Shraddha’s massive digital influence, noting that she is the most followed Indian woman on Instagram, with 94.1 million followers—more than the combined following of Angelina Jolie and Donald Trump. Despite this, the actress claims she has no social media strategy. “I post what I feel like. I don’t share everything, but what I do share is me,” she stated.

With her stunning fashion statements, upcoming projects, and a dedicated fanbase, Shraddha Kapoor continues to dominate not just the silver screen but also social media and the fashion world. Whether it’s films, trends, or magazine covers, she’s undoubtedly here to stay!