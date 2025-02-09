Shraddha Kapoor’s tip: ‘Angle badlo, rang nahi’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has shared some tips, where she talked about changing the angle and not colours.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she posted two pictures of herself. In the first image, the actress is holding the phone camera on top of her as she posed for a selfie. The second photograph had her holding the camera as she played with her furry friends.

“Angle badlo, rang nahi (change the angle, not the colour),” she wrote as the caption.

The actress shared the picture posing with her four-legged friends on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Saturday Sukoon.”

Last month, Shraddha gave a great idea for a Valentine's gift. She took to her Instagram handle, and posted a video, suggesting a Valentine's Day gift idea.

"Everyone wants to do something special on Valentine's Day but we give gifts on Diwali, Rashkabandhan, even after board results. Why can't we gift a nice bracelet for Valentine's Day?"

"You can gift anything which can be used on a daily basis. Just gift something, anything. I am not asking you to mortgage your house to buy something, you can also give a lab-grown diamond," she said.

Shraddha Kapoor captioned her latest Insta post, "Gift do gift Valentine’s pe Bohot hua...Heartfelt"

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor used Instagram to disclose why she is not posting much on social media. She took to the stories section of her Instagram and posted a picture of herself studying.

The actress could be seen sitting on a table with her head buried in a book. She wrote as the caption, "Isiliye post kam kar rahi hoon... (This is why I am posting less)."

Basking in the success of "Stree 2", Shraddha will reportedly star in the upcoming installment of the popular "Dhoom" franchise. She is likely to share the screen with her ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. However, an official announcement is still awaited.