Shreya Ghoshal Feels Embarrassed About Songs Like 'Chikni Chameli' as Young Girls Sing Them

Shreya Ghoshal, a well-known singer, has many songs, from soft tunes to fast ones. One of her popular songs is "Chikni Chameli," featuring Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview, Shreya said she feels embarrassed about some songs, like "Chikni Chameli," because young girls sing them without knowing the meaning of the lyrics.

In a conversation with Lilly Singh, Shreya explained that she has a few songs, like "Chikni Chameli," that could be considered borderline raunchy. She mentioned there is a fine line between being sensuous or sexy and making oneself or women in general appear objectified. She admitted that her concern arises from seeing young girls sing these songs without understanding the deeper meaning behind them.

As said by Shreya Ghoshal, she has been conscious about the lyrics she chooses to sing. Even if she celebrates her sensuality, she believes it should be written in a gracious manner, as a woman might write it differently.

Shreya stressed that in Indian society, it's important to uphold certain standards because music and films have a big impact on people’s lives.

"Chikni Chameli" was an item song in the remake of the movie *Agneepath*, starring Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt.