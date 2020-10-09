Shruti Hassan Shares A Few Throwback Pics And Reminisces Her 'Abacus' Memories

Bollywood actress Shruti Hassan reminisced her childhood memories by sharing a few throwback pics on social media. She dropped a couple of school-age clicks and awed us.

In this pic, Shruti is seen sitting in the centre wearing the school uniform. A few other girls are also seen in the frame along with teachers. She also wrote, "Abacus memories ❤️❤️❤️ with @anusharamki @niaeats @seaanemoneshe Anshu and Shakti—- abacus was such an amazing school and I'm always so thankful to have studied there and made the very best friends for life."



Through this post, she thanked 'Abacus' school and also tagged her friends Anshu and Shakti in this post.

This is so cute pic… Shruti is seen in a park sitting on a 'Monkey' chair. This pic was clicked in 1993 and our dear 'Srimanthudu' actress looked cute sporting in a bob haircut.

Today, Shruti also wished Instagram for turning ten years. She also thanked them for presenting 'Instax' camera on this special occasion. She wrote, "Happy ten @instagram !! It's been so fun and thanks for my present".



This Gabbar Singh actress enjoyed her lockdown time staying alone in her house. She spent all her time giving space to her hobbies like cooking, singing and painting…

