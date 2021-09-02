Siddhant Karnick makes international debut in true-life Taliban hostage drama

And Tomorrow You Will Be Dead' is the opening film of Zurich Film Festival 2021; story of an abducted Swiss couple with actor playing a Taliban commander

Characters like Arjun Khanna in the teen romance "Remix" and Rana Indravadhan Singh Deo from another tele drama, "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani", have made Siddhant Karnick a household name. After several small screen outings, including "Kismat", "The Indianized Kane And Abel", Nupur Asthana's comedy drama series, "Mahi Way" and Sony TV's "Mera Sai" and films like "Lafangey Parindey", "Listen Amaya" and "Thappad", the actor is all set to make his international debut with Michael Steiner's "And Tomorrow You Will Be Dead."

The hostage drama is based on a true-life story of a Swiss couple abducted by the Taliban. Siddhant plays Nazar Jaan, the Taliban commander in charge of hostage negotiations with the Swiss government.

'And Tomorrow You Will Be Dead" is the opening film at the prestigious 10-day Zurich Film Festival which flags off on September 23.

In the light of what is happening across the border, with the Taliban's return to power, Siddhant says, "When we shot for the film, none of us had imagined that so much would change in the country. And Tomorrow You Will Be Dead is a story of courage and survival and I am happy to be a part of this brave film."

Asserting that being selected as the opening film of the Zurich Film Festival is an achievement for the whole team, the actor admits that being a world traveler himself, the story really connected with him and has remained close to his heart. "I'm really looking forward to the audience's response, more so with Afghanistan being top of the mind today," says Siddhant.

The film has been shot in real locations across India, Switzerland and Spain.