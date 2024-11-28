Singham Again to Stream on Prime Video from This Day

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, was released in theatres on November 1, 2024, during Diwali and earned Rs 360.75 crore.

If you missed it in cinemas, the film will be available for streaming on Prime Video from December 27, 2024.

Singham Again Cast and Crew

The film features Ajay Devgn reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham, with Kareena Kapoor Khan playing his wife, Avni Kamat.

Other stars include Ranveer Singh as ACP Simmba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Deepika Padukone as SP Shakti Shetty, and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya.

Arjun Kapoor plays Danger Lanka, while Jackie Shroff portrays the antagonist Omar Hafeez. Special appearances include Salman Khan as his iconic Dabangg character.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and written by him for the first time, Singham Again is the fifth film in Shetty’s Cop Universe and a direct sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

The film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films.

Singham Again Plot

In this high-octane action flick, Singham Again reimagines a chapter from the Ramayana, with Lord Sita (played by Kareena Kapoor) being abducted.

To rescue her, Bajirao Singham unites all the heroes from Shetty’s Cop Universe for an epic battle of good versus evil, all packed into a thrilling 144-minute runtime.