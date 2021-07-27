Sipahi: Ajay Devgn Pens An Emotional Poem For Indian Soldiers

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming war drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India. In this movie, he will essay the role of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik who leads the Indian army in the counterattack on the Pakistan army. He also motivates the 300 local women to help them in constructing a temporary runway in the Bhuj airport.



Off late, Ajay Devgn penned an emotional poem 'Sipahi' for Indian soldiers and made us go teary-eyed doling out the sacrifices made by the soldier for his country.

He shared the poem on his Twitter page and recited it with much pride…

In this video, he is seen reciting the poem and also made us go teary-eyed making us know the sacrifices made by a soldier for his country. Sharing this video, he wrote, "A heartfelt tribute to the Indian brave hearts! #Sipahi".

This post garnered millions of views on the Twitter page and another Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has appreciated Ajay Devgn for his wonderful poem.

Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021

He wrote, "I'm not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn't know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar?"

Speaking about the Bhuj: The Pride Of India movie, it is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners. This movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August, 2021.

It is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of the Pakistan army. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who is then in charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs an IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pakistan army.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is also collaborating with Atul Kulkarni for the web series 'Rudra – The Edge of Darkness'.

Atul Kulkarni spoke to the media and said, "Digital content is dynamic and has altered the art of storytelling. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a gripping series that will surely disrupt the genre of cop dramas in India. With Rajesh Mapuskar helming the project, it will be exciting to work on this thriller. The series also comprises a stellar cast, and I can't wait to begin filming this one. I am delighted to team up with Applause Entertainment again post the hit political drama City of Dreams."

Even Raashii Khanna is also part of this project and is the first time sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is an engaging crime drama and directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. This web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.