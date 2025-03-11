Sonakshi Sinha gives a sneak-peek into her glam-kit

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has unveiled her beauty secrets as she gave a peek into her make-up kit.

Sonakshi shared a video on her vlog on YouTube, where she shared that when she travels for a vacation, she carries “three important kits.”

Sonakshi said: “So, my first kit is my very important make-up kit. The second is my very important hair kit. This contains all my hair tools, brushes, combs and everything that I need to get ready with a good hairstyle. Third kit is my skincare kit,” she said in her vlog.

The actress then started showcasing what all she is carrying in the makeup kit.

“Make-up removing wipes, very very essential. (Wearing an) Indian outfits so bindi is essential, Bobby pins and safety pins most important,” said the actress.

Sonakshi revealed that she carries many eyeshadow kits because “you never know what kind of makeup look you want to do. I decide what type of makeup I want to do after dressing up. I carry quite a few eyeshadows when I travel.”

The kit also consisted of powders, under eye correctors, foundation, concealers, tinted sunscreen, primer, products that help in contouring, moisturiser samples, beauty blender, tweezers, lipbalm, strobe cream and mascara, which she uses on her lower lashes as she has got eye lash extensions done.

“Then I have a lot of lipsticks. 12, a bit excessive. I don’t think I need so many but they are very handy.”

She revealed that she absolutely loves wearing nude lipsticks.

“So, I have soft pinks, nudes (lipsticks) because I love wearing nude lipsticks, 1 bright red and I have one maroon one. You must never fall short of lipsticks,” she said.

In other news, Sonakshi on March 9 hilariously threatened to bite hubby Zaheer Iqbal in her latest Instagram post. She posted a video on social media enjoying a car ride with hubby Zaheer. In his latest attempt to irritate Sokanshi, Zaheer can be seen moving his hand in front of Sonakshi's face.

However, he plays by the rules, "Not touching can't get mad". Towards the end of the clip, a visibly irritated Sonakshi can be seen trying to bite him.

"He is really going to get bitten one of these days", Sonakshi captioned the post.