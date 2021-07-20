Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh And Saqib Saleem Team Up For Kakuda

After biopics, horror-comedy movies are holding a great impact on the audience. So, filmmakers and actors are also showing interest to take up such subjects. Especially picking these kinds of projects with multi-starrer casting, is raising the expectations on the movies. Thus, after Phone Bhoot and Bhoot Police, now Bollywood is gearing up for another multi-starrer horror-comedy movie. This it's the turn of, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh as they are roped in for the Kakuda movie.



Sonakshi and Saqib shared this good news through their social media pages dropping a few awesome pics. Take a look!

Sonakshi Sinha

This pic showcases Sonakshi, Riteish and Saqib in all smiles holding the clapboard of the Muhurat shot. Sonakshi also wrote, "Boooooooooo Triple trouble on the way! Get ready for a spooktacular - laughter riot with RSVP's homegrown production, #Kakuda! Shoot begins today".

Even Saqib Saleem also shared the same image on his Instagram and treated his fans with this good news.

He also wrote, "Aaj ki taaza khabar… Triple trouble on its way. Get ready for the spooktacular - laughter riot with @rsvpmovies homegrown production, #Kakuda. Shoot begins today".

Taran Adarsh also shared this good news on his Twitter page and wrote, "RITEISH DESHMUKH - SONAKSHI SINHA - SAQIB SALEEM IN HORROR-COMEDY... Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem to star in horror-comedy... Titled Kakuda... Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Filming begins in Gujarat today."

Kakuda movie is being directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP movies banner. The shooting of this movie has begun today in Gujarat!