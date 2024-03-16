Sonakshi unveils glamorous look ahead of ‘Heeramandi’ release

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, gearing up for the much-anticipated release of her upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', delighted her fans with a stunning glimpse of her latest photoshoot. The Bollywood star, who is making her OTT debut with the series helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, showcased her impeccable style in a vibrant green satin ensemble.

In a series of captivating pictures shared on her Instagram account, which boasts a staggering 27.9 million followers, Sonakshi exuded elegance and allure. Adorned in a green satin blouse intricately embellished with embroidery, paired with a matching skirt, she radiated grace and sophistication. Complementing her attire with glossy brown lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a radiant complexion, the actress captivated attention with her glamorous makeup.

Sonakshi's hair, styled in soft curls, added a touch of glamour to her look, while accessorizing with oxidized earrings and bangles enhanced her ensemble. Completing her outfit with golden heels, Sonakshi exuded confidence and poise in every frame.

Hinting at her character 'Fareedan' in the eagerly awaited series, Sonakshi playfully captioned the post, "If the phrase 'green with envy' had a face...it would be Fareedan #heeramandipromotions," accompanied by a green snake emoji.

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" promises to be a captivating narrative exploring the cultural tapestry of Heeramandi, a bustling district, against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, each portraying compelling characters entwined in the fabric of history.

As anticipation mounts for the series premiere on Netflix, Sonakshi's glamorous avatar has only heightened the excitement among fans. With her impeccable style and captivating persona, she continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, promising an unforgettable viewing experience in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.



