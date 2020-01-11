Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Sonnalli Seygall: Would love to explore

Sonnalli Seygall: Would love to explore
Highlights

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Jai Mummy Di’, says she would like to explore the action genre.

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Jai Mummy Di', says she would like to explore the action genre.

"I would love to explore action. I feel I'll be really good at it. I like to stay fit, so I think my body type is good for action. I've learnt martial arts, too.

There are a lot of international projects that really inspire me, like 'Kill Bill' or 'Lucy' with 'Scarlett Johansson'," Sonalli told IANS.

She said among other genres, she would like to explore drama. "Among other genres, I would love to do a drama, where it's just a beautiful love story -- something real and slice-of-life," she added.

Currently, she awaits the release of her next film 'Jai Mummy Di,' which is slated to release on January 17.

What's next for Sonnnalli?

"Ever since the trailer launch, I've read four scripts in two weeks, and the kind of roles that are being offered to me are very exciting and something I've never done.

I haven't finalised anything yet, but I'm going to do that soon. I have four really good options to choose from," she claimed.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi11 Jan 2020 3:47 PM GMT

History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi

People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM...
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
Protect culture by taking them to future generations: Naidu
SFI activists chant
SFI activists chant 'Go Back Modi' during his Kolkata visit
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee's Strategic Move To Break Away From Opposition...


Top