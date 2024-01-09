Live
- Stop going to temples that don’t let you in, says CM Siddaramaiah
- Google Trends data can help gauge inflation fears: ICRA report
- ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ trailer sparks excitement among audience
- Sonu Sood: 'Fateh' is tribute to cybercrime victims
- Essar selects final technology partner for Essar Oil UK’s Industrial Carbon Capture facility
- IAF weekend treat for Mumbaikars, dazzling aerial display at Marine Drive
- 'A wonderful opportunity for everyone', says WI head coach Andre Coley ahead of Australia Tests
- Daily Forex Rates (09-01-2024)
- Uppal MLA Bandaru Lakshmareddy inaugurates Dental hospital
- Ambati Rambabu flays Naidu, Pawan, says both has no residences in AP
Just In
Sonu Sood: 'Fateh' is tribute to cybercrime victims
Actor Sonu Sood, who has stepped into the role of a director for the upcoming movie 'Fateh', has called it a tribute to the youths who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels.
Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who has stepped into the role of a director for the upcoming movie 'Fateh', has called it a tribute to the youths who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels.
Based on real-life incidents, the film aims to entertain while also shedding light on cyber threats in the digital age and how it can be averted with simple security measures.
On Tuesday, Sonu took to social media, and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the movie.
It was captioned as: "Fateh has been special and a personal film to me. It is a tribute to the youth who have been a victim of cyber crime on various levels. Get Ready."
Sonu has dedicated significant efforts to the project, venturing into unique shooting locations and collaborating with the esteemed Hollywood stunt coordinator, Lee Whittaker.
'Fateh' is co-produced by Zee Studios and Sonu's production company, Shakti Sagar Productions.
The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.