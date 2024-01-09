  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Sonu Sood: 'Fateh' is tribute to cybercrime victims

Sonu Sood: Fateh is tribute to cybercrime victims
x
Highlights

Actor Sonu Sood, who has stepped into the role of a director for the upcoming movie 'Fateh', has called it a tribute to the youths who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels.

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who has stepped into the role of a director for the upcoming movie 'Fateh', has called it a tribute to the youths who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels.

Based on real-life incidents, the film aims to entertain while also shedding light on cyber threats in the digital age and how it can be averted with simple security measures.

On Tuesday, Sonu took to social media, and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the movie.

It was captioned as: "Fateh has been special and a personal film to me. It is a tribute to the youth who have been a victim of cyber crime on various levels. Get Ready."

Sonu has dedicated significant efforts to the project, venturing into unique shooting locations and collaborating with the esteemed Hollywood stunt coordinator, Lee Whittaker.

'Fateh' is co-produced by Zee Studios and Sonu's production company, Shakti Sagar Productions.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X