South Indian Ace Actor Dulquer Salman Tests Positive For Covid-19

The rapid spread of Covid-19 is making people go panic as lakhs of cases are getting registered every day. Even many celebs like Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a few others also tested positive for Covid-19. Off late, even the young actor Dulquer Salman also joined the list as he got in contact with the deadly disease. He said this bad news to all his fans through his social media page!

This note reads, "I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms. This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe!" Even his father Mammootty also tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Speaking about Dulquer Salman's work front, he will be next seen in Hey Sinamika, Salute and untitled Hanu Raghavapudi's movie.

Salute movie is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews and is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his home banner Wayfarer Films. It has an ensemble cast of Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan as Dy.S.P. Ajith Karunakaran, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar, Vijayakumar, Binu Pappu, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana, Boban Alummoodan, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram, Saniya Iyappan, Irshad and Ganapathi S Poduval.