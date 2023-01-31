SRK Teases Mysterious Clue About 'Fighter' Featuring Hrithik and Deepika

SRK Praises Deepika at 'Pathaan' Success Meet, Hints at Her Role in 'Fighter' with Hrithik.

At the event, SRK spoke highly of Deepika and hinted at her role in her upcoming film, "Fighter," co-starring Hrithik Roshan. SRK stated, "I've heard the story of 'Fighter,' and I must say, Deepika is the real fighter in the film. Hrithik plays the romantic lead, expressing love and gratitude." The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed 'Pathaan.'

'Pathaan' has been a huge success globally, earning over 500 crore at the worldwide box office. When speaking about the film and working with SRK, Deepika shared, "We didn't set out to break records, just to make a good film. SRK taught me that on my first movie. He said to work with people who make you happy. The audience can feel the love and joy on set. It's the trust and relationship we have that makes our films special, like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Chennai Express.' I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for SRK and his confidence in me. He has given me so much love and grace."