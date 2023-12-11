SRK tells the meaning of ‘Dunki’ in ‘Drop 5’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all geared up for the release of his comedy drama ‘Dunki’, on December 21st unveiled ‘Dunki Drop 5’, which is the next song titled ‘O Maahi’. The makers of ‘Dunki’ have kept the excitement alive by treating the audience with ‘Dunki Drops’.



Giving a glimpse of “Dunki Drop 5,” SRK took to the social media, and shared a video of the mesmerising song, in which the actor is seen walking in a deserted land, wearing a black outfit. Along with the video, SRK wrote, “Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today. Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!” the post read.

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh said that this song is one of his favourite tracks from the album. The movie features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.