  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

SRK tells the meaning of ‘Dunki’ in ‘Drop 5’

SRK tells the meaning of ‘Dunki’ in ‘Drop 5’
x
Highlights

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all geared up for the release of his comedy drama ‘Dunki’, on December 21st unveiled ‘Dunki Drop 5’, which is the next song titled ‘O Maahi’.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all geared up for the release of his comedy drama ‘Dunki’, on December 21st unveiled ‘Dunki Drop 5’, which is the next song titled ‘O Maahi’. The makers of ‘Dunki’ have kept the excitement alive by treating the audience with ‘Dunki Drops’.

Giving a glimpse of “Dunki Drop 5,” SRK took to the social media, and shared a video of the mesmerising song, in which the actor is seen walking in a deserted land, wearing a black outfit. Along with the video, SRK wrote, “Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today. Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!” the post read.

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh said that this song is one of his favourite tracks from the album. The movie features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X