SSR Birth Anniversary: Sushant Singh’s Sisters Shweta And Priyanka Reminisce Their Brother With Heartfelt Posts

Today being 35th birthday of Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sisters Shweta and Priyanka reminisced him with a couple of heartfelt posts. This actor left to heavenly abode on 14th June 2020 by killing himself by hanging in his apartment. Although the case has been handed over to CBI, still there is no progress. On this special day, along with Sushant's sisters, even a few Bollywood actors also reminisced him with their heartfelt posts.

Shweta and Priyanka dropped a couple of videos and shared his childhood pics on their Instagram pages…

Shweta Singh Kirti

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a beautiful throwback pic which has little Sushant in the hands of his mother… Shweta also wrote, "This smile can melt every heart ❤️ Happy #SushantDay".

Through this post, Shweta once again made us remember Sushant's favourite subject 'Space' by dropping the pic of Earth. Along with the pic, it has Sushant Singh's comment. "I dream to create an environment where kids of India 🇮🇳 and elsewhere, get 'free', improved and relevant education and great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free. To create a structure like this, and now, could be highly possible with right intentions and some working knowledge of chaos and game theories, non-zero sum structures that bio-mimic. Any suggestion/feedback/idea for the Cause, if you have, please do share. I would be highly obliged.

It's about time that we acknowledge 'convergence' that's happening all around the globe and make the youth more competent and happy 'now'. Because as they say, the more we learn, the lesser time it takes for us to learn even more. Let's begin. It's about 'time'.

Along with this pic, she also shared the note about Sushant Singh's Memorial Fund In Physics. According to this fund, it provides support for graduates in Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley with a preference for students studying Astrophysics. Along with this note, Shweta has penned a heartfelt note and doled out about this funding process… "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. 🙏 Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You ❤️#SushantDay

https://physics.berkeley.edu/about-us/donate/scholarships-and-fellowships @sushantsinghrajput".

This collage shows off all the family members of Sushant… He is seen smiling and having fun with all his dear ones. She also wrote, "Love you Bhai ❤️❤️❤️ You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay".

Priyanka Singh

This beautiful video shows off all the awesome moments of Sushant Singh Rajput… Be it his fun time with family members, vacation poses or happy time with his niece or childhood pics, all of them made us go teary eyed. Priyanka also wrote, "Happy Birthday Sushant, my sunshine now and always!!!".

Even through this video, Priyanka has collated all the wonderful pics and made us reminisce this wonderful actor on his 35th birthday… "My brother, my pride, my alter ego;

From this day when you were born, we not only prospered as siblings but evolved to become best friends, dedicated companions; twins if you will, in our depositions; exploring life and it's meaning, as fate would have it, we almost existed in perfect quantum entanglement.

In the past, whenever you left, you came back again and again;

This time when you departed... you came back so strong that you dwell in each and every breath of mine; your deep, profound eyes, and benign innocent smile are my constant companion, so much so that your presence has become the background of my very thought process!!!

But somehow I can't hear you back... I pray, I entreat,

Please, please, please respond, react, tease, scream at me if you must,

B'coz the eventuality of your silence is too loud to bear,

The thought that I may never see you in flesh and blood, is too savage a fear!

Just tell me where to meet you, as you told me time and again,

b' coz there's so much to tell you I can hardly refrain;

I know it all sounds stupid,

Alas, my Shona, this stupidity is my only hope defining my very existence now...

In total desperation,

your Sona di!

Happy Birthday my Sunshine!!!🤗😘 @divinemitz @shwetasinghkirti @juxtanigma @_mallika_singh #sushantsinghrajput #sushantday".

This 'Kai Po Che' actor was born on 21st January 1986 and became famous with 'Pavitra Rishta' serial on the small screen. With his ace acting skills and charm, he reached Bollywood and turned into an ace actor in no time. But his sudden demise made many Bollywood actors and fans go teary-eyed and sent shock waves to the whole Indian Film Industry.