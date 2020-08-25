SSR Case: CBI Stumbles Upon Drug Link In Rhea WhatsApp Chats

It appears actress Rhea Chakraborty is caught in a labyrinth in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case as it is i becoming more vicious as the noose is getting tightened.

Now, CBI is getting into the depth of narcotic drugs angle after getting the details from the Enforcement Directorate. The investigative agency has stumbled upon WhatsApp messages in Rhea's chat box which gives evidence of 'usage and dealing with drugs'.

Hence Rhea's role in the drug business is currently under the lens. The mysterious death of the actor is taking oblique turns with new allegations being raised it's at every point of investigation.

Meanwhile, along with this drug aspect, ED has also recorded the statements of Sushant's father KK Singh, sisters Priyanka and Neetu, Rhea and her family members, filmmaker Rumi Jeffery, Sushant's flatmate Sidharth Pithani, Shruthi Modi, Samuel Mirinda and others pertaining to money laundering. The NCB may in all probability is likely to dig into further details to get a clear picture in the drug angle.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's upscale locality in Bandra. After the Mumbai police handed over the case to the CBI, the investigators are trying to see if there was foul play involved in the death of the actor with new theories emerging as the case is getting interesting by the day.