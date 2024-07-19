‘Stree 2’ Trailer: Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor Return with a New Horror Twist

Horror-comedy is taking the Indian film industry by storm, and the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Stree’ is poised to be the next scream-fest. Titled ‘Stree 2,’ the film's trailer dropped on Thursday (July 18th), sending shivers and excitement down fans' spines.

Released in 2018, ‘Stree’ surprised everyone, exceeding expectations and raking in a whopping Rs. 200 crore. Six years later, the wait is finally over. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, the team behind chilling hits like Stree, Bhedia, and Munjya, promises a sequel packed with even more laughs and scares.

The ‘Stree 2’ trailer hints at a new terror lurking in the shadows—a headless entity named Sarkate. This spooky apparition throws the village into disarray, prompting our favorite characters, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), Jana (Shraddha Kapoor), and Bittu, to spring into action.

Adding another layer of intrigue is the return of Vicky's ghostly girlfriend, played by Shraddha Kapoor. The trailer masterfully blends chilling scenes with the signature comedic antics of Vicky and his gang, leaving viewers both terrified and in stitches. Tamannaah Bhatia adds a touch of glamour with a special song appearance, though the trailer suggests her role might be limited to that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVnheXywIbY



The core cast from the original ‘Stree’ reunites in ‘Stree 2.’ Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana all return, their stellar performances and the perfect blend of comedy and horror having been key ingredients in the first film's success. The audience has been eagerly waiting for a sequel, and ‘Stree 2’ promises to deliver.

Rajkummar Rao has already impressed audiences this year with Srikanth and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Pankaj Tripathi recently captivated viewers in the highly anticipated season 3 of Mirzapur. ‘Stree 2’ is set to hit theaters on August 15th, but it faces competition from Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannath's Telugu film Double Smart, releasing on the same day.