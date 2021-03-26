Supreme Court Rejects SSR's Sister Priyanka Singh's Plea Against HC Order Refusing To Quash FIR Filed By Rhea

The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh. She challenged the judgement of the High Court of Bombay refusing to quash an FIR lodged against her which was filed on a complaint raised by Rhea Chakraborty.

Going with the order a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, "Prima facie case found against petitioner no 1 (Priyanka Singh)."

Well, Rhea complained against Priyanka Singh and asked the Bandra Police to investigate about medications provided by Priyanka. This falls under the ambit of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She also asked whether the Police to investigate whether these medications have deteriorated Sushant's mental health or not.

Priyanka Singh has approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court has refused to quash the complaint lodged against her. Going by the FIR, Rhea complained against the two sisters of SSR Meetu and Priyanka of prescribing medicines for Sushant Singh Rajput and lodged a complaint under Indian Penal Code Section 306 and other relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Priyanka Singh chose senior advocate Vikas Singh to represent her in the Supreme Court. Well, Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging to the ceiling. His death has sent shock waves to the entire film industry. While his family members say that it is a murder and CBI officials are investigating the case. Even the Narcotics department also investigated Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik and arrested her accusing that she consumed the drugs. Still, the investigation is going on to bring out the truth.