Sushant's Google Search Moments Before Death Gives Breakthrough Clue To Police

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most talented young actors in the industry. He became a household name within a short span. He was one of those few actors who successfully graduated from the small screen to the big screen. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his death. Mumbai police on one hand and Bihar police on the other, are busy investigating the case trying to explore all angles and look into every clue possible.

The latest we hear is that Mumbai police have got a breakthrough in his case. As per reports, What Sushant googled on his mobile moments before his death has been revealed by the Mumbai police. As per the report, Sushant googled his own name followed by Disha Salian, his former manager who jumped to death. That's not it. Police said Sushant also searched for bipolar disease and schizophrenia. Now these words should not come as a surprise, right? The most shocking revelation that has emerged out of this is a breakthrough which gives a clue to the police on how the actor died. Apparently, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput google searched for 'how to die without pain'. This news has shocked his fans who are distraught after hearing that the actor indeed took his own life. This also puts to rest speculation that he may have been murdered.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence. While police has ruled out foul play, the actor's family wants Sushant's ex-girlfriend booked Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide as they allege that she had not only harassed him but also driven him to suicide. Sushant's father also filed an FIR at the Patna police station saying Rhea withdrew huge chunks of money to the tune of Rs 15 crores and also misused his credit cards for her personal expenses. The expenses made from Sushant's account includes payment towards Rhea's flight tickets, her brother's flights, hotel stay, tuition fee and also shopping expenses.

The police has so far questioned over 56 persons including industry bigwigs like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta too recently met the police and handed over the company's contract made with Sushant to rule out nepotism.