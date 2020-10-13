Sushmita Sen Drops A Few Words About Wisdom And States Life Being An Exam

Bollywood's glam doll and ace actress Sushmita Sen stays active on social media and always treats her fans with awesome posts. From beautiful clicks to wisdom thoughts, she inspires her fans and creates awareness among them with her heath and workout tips too. In this ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, she is staying with her daughters Renee and Alisah and beau Rohman Shawl. She also shares her family pics and makes us go awe. Off late, Sushmita took to her Instagram and dropped a few words about wisdom and states that life is an exam.





The former Miss Universe dropped a poster which has the words, "Life is the most difficult exam. Many people fail because they try to copy others, Not realizing that everyone has a different question paper. She also jotted down a few words beside this post, "Life is therefore, also the easiest exam..all we gotta do is prepare..learn...practice!! 👊🤗❤️The questions life throws us, are unique...so must be our answers!! 👍🤗 Cheating here means cheating our 'Self' of all that is authentic about each one of us! LIFE IS AN EXAM & YOU ARE THE SUBJECT!! Know yourself enough...be brave enough..to attempt an original...not ace a copy!!👍🤗 This for me is the greatest difference between success & failure! #sharing #corebeliefs #authenticpower 😊💃🏻 I love you guys!! #duggadugga…"



Coming to Sushmita Sen's work front, she was last seen in Hotstar's 'Aarya' web series. Now she is busy with the shooting of season 2 of this most viewed thriller.