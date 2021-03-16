Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Sen Drops An Advice On How To Tackle Trolls

Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen always stays active on social media. She made her debut in Bollywood with 'Suttabaazi' movie and made her mother happy with her progress in the career. Off late, she dropped a post on her Instagram Stories and advised her fans on how to tackle the trolls.















This post reads, "Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren't your problem. You stay kind, committed to love and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, don't you dare doubt your worth or the beauty of truth. Just keep on shining like you do."

Earlier she spoke to the media about her mother Sushmita Sen and said, "Maa said you want to act, you figure it out. So I'm doing it step-by-step. If it's easy, would I have valued it enough? I don't think so. I'm aware of the uncertainties of this profession. Maa tells me to keep grounded, complete my education so that 'No one can tell you, you're less than anybody and you don't make anybody feel like that'. I want to be self made. I'll approach directors, show Suttabaazi and request them to consider me for their projects."

Renee made her debut to Bollywood with 'Suttabaazi' movie. It is the story of a teenage girl who is a clandestine smoker. This Kabeer Khurana directorial is all about the lockdown period drama where she will be stuck amid her nagging parents who try to restrict her. The complete family drama which is filled with complaints and love grabbed the attention of movie buffs and raised the expectations.