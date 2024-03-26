Taapsee Pannu Gets Married! Actress Ties the Knot in Intimate Udaipur Wedding

In a move that surprised fans, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her long-time partner Mathias Boe in a private ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple reportedly exchanged vows on March 23rd, culminating several days of intimate pre-wedding celebrations shared with their closest family and friends.

Unlike the usual extravagant Bollywood weddings, Taapsee and Mathias prioritised privacy throughout the event. Reports suggest they actively avoided media attention and limited the guest list. While some of Taapsee's co-stars were likely present, the number of Bollywood celebrities was significantly lower compared to typical industry weddings. Director Anurag Kashyap, who has worked with Taapsee on successful films like ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Dobaaraa,’ was reportedly among the select few who joined the couple in celebrating their special day.



Social media provided fleeting glimpses into the wedding festivities. Photos shared by Taapsee's sister and a co-star offered tantalising hints, showcasing snippets of the joyful occasion. The intimate setting and exclusive guest list suggest a wedding focused on genuine connection and celebration with loved ones, away from the public eye.



This news comes fresh off the heels of Taapsee's captivating appearance as the showstopper for designers Gauri & Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week. The actress stunned the audience in an all-black velvet gown, showcasing her glamorous side. Fans now eagerly await her upcoming performance in the thriller film ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,’ the sequel to the popular Netflix hit ‘Haseen Dilruba.’ The release date for ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ remains under wraps, but anticipation for the film is sure to be heightened following Taapsee's personal celebration.

