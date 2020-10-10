Taapsee Pannu’s Maldives Vacation Pics Raise The Temperatures

Bollywood's 'Pink' lady Taapsee Pannu flew to Maldives a few days ago with her sisters to have a small vacation post Covid-19 lockdown. This glam doll is making us go green with envy with her sensuous and hot pics. Be it her biking clicks or the flowy short gowns, all her vacay attires are ultimate and stunning.





This is Taapsee's latest pic… She posed along with her dear sister Shagun Pannu with a picturesque pool background. Taapsee looked pretty in the off-shoulder white short gown. Shagun looked cool in her western attire wearing a shimmery grey gown.





This pic, definitely makes many go down the knees… Taapsee looked sensuous in the black bikini and teamed it up with a matching cape. She is seen jumping to touch the golden bell. Taapsee also wrote, "I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year

, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say ........

Ringing out the bad times!

#Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica #TapcTravels".





Wow… This underwater diving is the ultimate one!!! Pannu sisters are having fun under water and exploring the beauty of blue sea… Taapsee also wrote, "Snorkel the hell out the blues!

Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board

P.S- we others are just following the strict instructions. #TapcTravels #Maldives #TajExotica

@tajmaldives".





Can anyone takeoff their eyes from this beauty??? Definitely a big No!!! Taapsee dressed up in white bikini and having her food in the pool… She also thanked her dietician Munmun Ganeriwal for making her have yummy and healthy breakfast. She wrote, "While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things 'floating' for you and in my case, it's done quite literally!

#Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #TajExotica #FloatingBreakfast #TapcTravels."

Even Taapsee sister Shagun Pannu also shared a few awesome pics on her Instagram and made us go jaw dropped!!!





Shagun is happily enjoying her swim in the pool sporting in a bikini. She also wrote, "First lesson they teach you when swimming is floating and i stopped going for classes after that."





Both sisters having yummy food in the pool…





Here comes another beautiful pic… Shagun enjoying the blue waters aura happily sitting in the sand!!!

On the whole, Taapsee and her sisters are totally enjoying the Maldives trip and also making their fans go jaw dropped with their cool pics!!!