Taapsee to debut as a producer

After entering the industry without any family background, Taapsee carved a niche for herself and emerged as one of the top actresses in the country. She announced a new production house now.

Taapsee wrote, "Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim my way through. For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work."



"Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the "outside" !! Writing a new chapter of life, now as a producer with the 'Outsider Films'," she added.



The actress is yet to announce her production lineup though. Meanwhile, she also released the title animation of Outsider Films.



On the acting front, Taapsee was recently seen in the movie Haseen Dilruba, which had a direct release on Netflix.

