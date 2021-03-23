Taapsee wraps up her shooting for ‘Dobaaraa’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film "Dobaaraa", directed by Anurag Kashyap. Sharing the news in an Instagram post, Taapsee also spoke of the possibility of collaboration with Kashyap in future.

In the Instagram post, the actress put up a photograph where she can be seen shaking hands with director Kashyap.

"23 days of pure honest energy on set and it's a wrap, Dobaaraa and on that parting note a bet is placed, the content of that bet shall be disclosed later but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together , I shall not argue with him on set.

Point being, nevertheless , u shall see us together once again," the actress wrote.

Anurag Kashyap has earlier directed Taapsee in the 2018 film "Manmarziyaan" where she featured alongside Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

"Dobaaraa" reunites the actress with her "Thappad" co-star Pavail Gulati. The film is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Khetarpal.