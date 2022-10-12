Tabu's First Look Poster From Drishyam 2 Is Out

Drishyam 2 is presently the most-awaited movie in Bollywood. Dealing with an intense murder mystery, the first part of the movie turned into a blockbuster and thus, there are many expectations on it. Already the sequel is released in all other South Indian languages like Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and now it's ready to hit the theatres in Hindi. Ajay Devgn and Shriya are the lead actors while Tabu is essaying a prominent role of a Police officer in this thriller. Off late, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Tabu through social media…

Director Abhishek Pathakk also shared the first look poster on his Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Main ek maa hoon; saat kya, saat sau saal bhi beet jaayein na toh bhi main kuch bhoolne waali nahi. #Drishyam2 Case Reopens On 18th November, 2022. @ajaydevgn #AkshayeKhanna @tabutiful @shriya_saran1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @abhishekpathakk #BhushanKumar @kumarmangatpathak #KrishanKumar @ajit_andhare @thisisdsp @sanju_r_joshi #AdityaChowksey @shivchanana @panorama_studios @viacom18studios @tseriesfilms #Drishyam2 #VijaySalgoankar".

Tabu looked in an intense appeal in the poster with the background of police station.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased all the important elements of the prequel movie how Shriya and her daughter kill Sam who captured the nude video. Then Vijay aka Ajay Devgn hides the body and also tries to erase the clues like dumping the car in a river and throwing off the mobile in an unknown vehicle. But in the end, he accepts his crime and the teaser ends on a suspense note.

Drishyam movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat… He passed away in 2020 and now the sequel is being directed by Abhishek Kamat. This movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Shiv Chanana and Krishnan Kumar under the Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Viacom 18 banners. This movie also has Tabu and Ishita Dutta in other prominent roles.

Drishyam 2 movie is ready to hit the theatres on 18th November, 2022!