Tadap: Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Makes His Debut And The First Look Poster

Here comes another newbie to Bollywood Ahan Shetty who is the son of versatile actor Suniel Shetty… Ahan has announced his entry to Bollywood a couple of years ago but due to Covid-19 restrictions, he couldn't release the movie. Off late, Ahan and Tara Sutaria have dropped the first look poster of this movie and also announced the release date through their Instagram pages…

In this poster, Ahan and Tara Sutaria are seen hugging each other with much love… Tara looked awesome wearing a blue outfit and Ahan sported in a shirt and denim pant. Sharing this poster, Ahan also wrote, "Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi 🔥❤️

Thank you #sajidnadiadwala sir for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me... #Tadap releasing in cinemas on 24th September!".

This is the second poster of 'Tadap' movie… Ahan is seen relaxing on his bike and smoking… He sported in a maroon shirt and teamed it with a black denim pant. Ahan also described about his character, "He is Fierce, He is Rebellious, and he's a Lover!"

Beyond grateful for this #sajidnadiadwala sir ❤️ Thank you @milan.a.luthria for helping me bring this character to life 🙏🏽

#Tadap releases on 24th September 2021".

Well, the lead actress of 'Tadap' movie Tara Sutaria also shared the same posters and was happy to be the part of this movie…

She wrote, "Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi..❤️🔥🎥🍿 Experience the magic in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story ✨ Releases in cinemas on September 24, 2021 💥".

She also wrote, "resenting the fierce @ahan.shetty in our incredible love story🔥#SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept

#FoxStarStudios @milan.a.luthria".

Well, Tadap movie is the remake to Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'RX 100'. It is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Tadap movie will hit the big screens on 24th September 2021…

Ahan announced about this film three years back itself. In 2018, he shared a post on Instagram page which read as, "Today marks a new chapter in my life. I'm so grateful and honoured to be a part of this amazing film and a part of the @nadiadwalagrandson family. I have a long tough journey ahead of me where I will experience both the highs and lows. I'll need all your love and blessings to handle this with dignity, grace and honesty. Thank you for your support, it really means a lot. And I hope to make you very proud Sajid Sir."