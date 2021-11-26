The First Song ‘Tu Toh Gaya Re’ From Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Bob Biswas’ Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is in the best phase of his career going with all the interesting movies. His upcoming movie 'Bob Biswas' is all set to release in the first week of December and thus the makers are creating noise on social media with their awesome digital promotions. Off late, the makers unveiled the first song "Tu Toh Gaya Re…" from the movie and raised the expectations on it…

Abhishek Bachchan shared the first song "Tu Toh Gaya Re…" on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song poster, Abhishek also wrote, "Bob jab bole Nomoshkar matlab ab #TuTohGayaRe. #BobBiswas first song out, watch now http://bit.ly/TuTohGayaRe".

Abhishek looked with an intense look in the poster and sported in a foram shirt along with a sweater! Going with the song, it is all about Abhishek Bachchan's story and showcased how he is getting adjusted to his new life after forgetting his past. Chitrangadha Singh is introduced as his wife and this couple has a daughter a son! Well, some people blackmail him and force him to kill people. They send the pics and instructions through mobile and turn Bob into a cold-blooded murderer. Vishal Dadlani's lyrics revealed the characterization of Bob while Bianca Gomes awesome crooning made the song instantly hit the playlists! Vishal & Shekhar proved their mettle once again with their wonderful tuning!

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his characterization and said, he put on weight to best fit the bill and rejected the idea of prosthetics as it is just uncomfortable in moving! "Yes, that is something that Sujoy (Ghosh) and Diya (Annapurna Ghosh) wanted to explore first. I was dead against it. We did try it on to just you know, I like to give everybody a fair opportunity. I said I will try it. I wasn't happy with it because of the lack of movement. When you put a prosthetic stomach, it is very inanimate. And you look fake somewhere. I believe today your audience wants to see an actor being completely authentic with the material that they have".

Well, Bob Biswas movie has Ditipriya Roy and Chitrangda Singh as the lead actresses while Paran, Ronith, Tina Desai, Samara Tijori and Ditipriya Roy in other important roles. Speaking about the movie, it is made basing the Bob Biswas character from Vidya Balan's Kahaani (2012) movie. He will be seen as a killer in the mask of an Insurance agent in that movie. Bob Biswas is the spin-off sequel to Kahaani and shows how Bob Biswas turned into a cold-blooded murderer.

Bob Biswas movie is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production banners. This thriller movie will be released on 3rd December, 2021 via the Zee5 OTT platform!